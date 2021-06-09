The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vedanta by 7.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vedanta by 24.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vedanta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 96,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vedanta by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vedanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEDL stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91. Vedanta Limited has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

