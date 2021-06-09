The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 338 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 25,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 178,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 95,724 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In related news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,013 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCI opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.01. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.