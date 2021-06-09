The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,252 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 103,563 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 407,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 43,703 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 263.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 18,460 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.89. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $27,886,562.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $22,309,249.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,577,402.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

