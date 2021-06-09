The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 571 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $22,890,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 921,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,158,000 after buying an additional 276,295 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4,627.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 270,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 264,844 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,417.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 209,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 195,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,258,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,644,000 after buying an additional 187,953 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFBC stock opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.88. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

