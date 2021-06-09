The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.1% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 50,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,656,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.93. 160,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,600,703. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $113.76 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.