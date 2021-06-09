The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The St. Joe were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JOE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The St. Joe by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 19,633 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,709,000 after acquiring an additional 179,862 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 204,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $10,253,196.00. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JOE opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 1.09.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

