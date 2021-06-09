The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $3,348,009.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,516.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $2,995,461.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of The Timken during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 1,395.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 92,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 86,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,333,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,373,000 after buying an additional 112,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

The Timken stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,742. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.61. The Timken has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

