The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Get The Toro alerts:

TTC stock opened at $106.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Toro has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total value of $119,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,755. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Toro by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Toro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Toro by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,579,000 after purchasing an additional 498,977 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in The Toro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Toro (TTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.