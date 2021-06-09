The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$87.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TD. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.71.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$87.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$85.29. The firm has a market cap of C$160.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.32. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$57.44 and a 12-month high of C$89.12.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total transaction of C$12,104,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 569,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,827,208.32. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 26,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.61, for a total value of C$2,305,194.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,771,435.52.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

