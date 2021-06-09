The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 3.2% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,911,000. FMR LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $176.63. 48,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,745,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.53, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

