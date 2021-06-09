The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.32.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

WU traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. 112,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,619,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.25. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

In other news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $178,025.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,965.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,483 shares of company stock worth $3,004,492. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 131.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,901,000 after buying an additional 6,911,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,090,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,271,809,000 after buying an additional 2,702,693 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in The Western Union by 11,967.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,340,000 after buying an additional 2,456,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,411,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

