Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives $109.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $7,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

TRI traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.27. 33,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,175. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.95. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $99.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

