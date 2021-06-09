Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Announces Earnings Results

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $115.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.37. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

THO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.14.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

