thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €14.00 by Nord/LB

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TKA. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.99 ($15.28).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp stock traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €9.77 ($11.49). 3,215,425 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €10.57. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.