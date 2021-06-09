TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $86.86 Million Stock Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,505 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.06% of LendingTree worth $86,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter worth $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in LendingTree in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingTree stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,345. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $164.57 and a one year high of $372.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -61.68 and a beta of 1.53.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREE has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist cut their price objective on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.50.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,788,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

