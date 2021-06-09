TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 33,520 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $66,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 456 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

LHC Group stock traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,565. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.69. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.43 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. On average, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

