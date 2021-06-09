TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 129,400 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 129,400 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $75,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRAH. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

PRAH stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.33. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.79 and a 1-year high of $175.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.21.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

