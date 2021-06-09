TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications makes up approximately 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SBA Communications worth $118,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after purchasing an additional 397,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,815,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,456,000 after purchasing an additional 227,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.91.

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.07 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.68. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,655 shares of company stock worth $745,678. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.