Tokenomy (TEN) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Tokenomy has a total market capitalization of $21.76 million and $1.33 million worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenomy coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tokenomy has traded 107.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenomy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00069819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00025729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.56 or 0.00921576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,304.48 or 0.09075376 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00049291 BTC.

Tokenomy Coin Profile

Tokenomy (CRYPTO:TEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy . The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.