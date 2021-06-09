Tokes (TKS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.21 Million

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Tokes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tokes has traded down 42.7% against the dollar. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $50.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tokes

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

