Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TNXP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 8,569,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,626,873. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $428.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3,017.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,454,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after buying an additional 8,183,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 416.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,602,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 6,130,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 1,971,887 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,344.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,141,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,062,048 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,260,000. 12.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

