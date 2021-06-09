Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Topaz Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Topaz Energy from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Topaz Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.90. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $12.31.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.