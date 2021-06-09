Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $17,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cintas by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cintas by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $347.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.58. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $254.07 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Cintas’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

