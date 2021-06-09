Toronto Dominion Bank Has $16.02 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,688 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $16,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 51.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 54.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

ROK opened at $275.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.60 and a fifty-two week high of $277.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,900,340 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.