Toronto Dominion Bank Has $21.47 Million Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 71,586 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $21,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.46.

NYSE:BAX opened at $81.09 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $91.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.52.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.