Toronto Dominion Bank Has $22.93 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,951 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Cummins worth $22,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after buying an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after buying an additional 381,280 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,892,000 after buying an additional 260,681 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

Cummins stock opened at $259.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.83. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $160.61 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

