Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 35,253 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,253 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $18,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in PACCAR by 456.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,912,000 after purchasing an additional 54,548 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in PACCAR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

