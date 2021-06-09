Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 7,548 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Aflac worth $20,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac stock opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.55. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,548 shares of company stock worth $1,856,657. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.