Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $101 million-104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

NYSE TSQ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.78. 75,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,243. The stock has a market cap of $224.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.12 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.