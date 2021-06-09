Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,296 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $13,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,633.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $179.61 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $118.66 and a 52 week high of $182.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.91. The stock has a market cap of $251.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

