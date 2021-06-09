TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives $15.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TCON shares. BTIG Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:TCON traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,456. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a market cap of $101.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.