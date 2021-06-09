Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 10,091 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,695% compared to the average daily volume of 361 call options.
In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.74%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPMT. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.
