Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 10,091 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,695% compared to the average daily volume of 361 call options.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.30. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.24 million, a PE ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPMT. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.