Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 797 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 884% compared to the typical daily volume of 81 put options.

AKTS stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. Akoustis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKTS. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,242 shares of company stock worth $5,549,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. 45.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

