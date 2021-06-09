Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after buying an additional 3,421,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,327,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,038 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,114,000 after purchasing an additional 741,334 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after purchasing an additional 501,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $183.90 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $189.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

