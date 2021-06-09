TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$11.70. TransAlta shares last traded at C$11.67, with a volume of 491,957 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TA shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. CSFB reduced their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.77. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a PE ratio of -8.12.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$642.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total value of C$1,848,699.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,687 shares in the company, valued at C$576,922.65.

TransAlta Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

