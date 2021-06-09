Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires 15,289 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,289 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of GDV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,947. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $26.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

