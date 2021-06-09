Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires 3,350 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.6% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.14. 100,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,632,338. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $204.39 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

