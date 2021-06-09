Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases 1,594 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Marino Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after buying an additional 212,715 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after buying an additional 366,601 shares during the period. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $177.11. The stock had a trading volume of 234,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,962,350. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.90.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

