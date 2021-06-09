Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases 339 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.69. 14,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.44. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $190.24 and a one year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

