TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,524. The company has a market cap of $755.52 million, a P/E ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 1.97. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 11.95.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 110.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $47,611.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $2,437,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,506,239.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,240 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,844 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

