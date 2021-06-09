TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 471,800 shares during the period. TransUnion makes up about 0.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $99,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,873 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,453,000 after purchasing an additional 366,973 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,599 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,874,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,028,000 after acquiring an additional 372,472 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,274,000 after acquiring an additional 92,187 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $770,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,295 shares of company stock worth $6,199,341. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

NYSE TRU traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $110.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

