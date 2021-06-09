Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Position Raised by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 538,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Trex accounts for about 7.3% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Trex were worth $49,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after buying an additional 385,729 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after buying an additional 1,328,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Trex by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,164,000 after buying an additional 756,914 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,939,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,565,000 after buying an additional 15,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Trex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after buying an additional 38,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.47. 2,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,869. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

