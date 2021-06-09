Trex (NYSE:TREX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trex (NYSE:TREX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.06 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TREX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.72.

Trex stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.42. 2,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.94. Trex has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Insiders sold 27,004 shares of company stock worth $2,719,210 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

