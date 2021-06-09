Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 42,170 shares.The stock last traded at $34.39 and had previously closed at $34.45.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2388 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TY. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental during the first quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 53.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Company Profile (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

