Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$3.05 to C$3.25. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Trican Well Service traded as high as C$2.64 and last traded at C$2.63, with a volume of 172589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.57.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$658.43 million and a P/E ratio of -9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

