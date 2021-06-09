Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Insider Sells $30,152.42 in Stock

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $30,152.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,152.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Uger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $33,907.80.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $39,449.72.

Trillium Therapeutics stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 1,455,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,126. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 1.94. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRIL. TheStreet raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bloom Burton upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark started coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

