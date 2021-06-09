TrueFi (TRU) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.40 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000787 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $40.75 million and $5.40 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

