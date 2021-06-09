Truist Securities Boosts UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target to $82.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.63.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07.

In related news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

