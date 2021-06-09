TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,943 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRST. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $699.58 million, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 1.21.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 251.85%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.