TrustSwap Price Tops $1.02 on Top Exchanges (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $90.61 million and $4.65 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002801 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00068583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00024798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.88 or 0.00906727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.30 or 0.08950696 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00049387 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,804 coins and its circulating supply is 88,645,406 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

